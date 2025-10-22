North Korea fires multiple short-range missiles ahead of APEC summit

Seoul [South Korea], October 22 : North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, marking its first launches in months, Al Jazeera reported.

Experts warn more could follow as South Korea prepares to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The launches come a week before Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump, and other world leaders are set to gather in Gyeongju for the APEC summit, Al Jazeera noted.

South Korea's military said it "detected several projectiles, believed to be short-range ballistic missiles" fired in the direction of the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, according to the official South Korean Yonhap news agency.

The military later clarified that the missiles flew roughly 350 km (217 miles) and appeared to have fallen inland, reversing earlier speculation they might have landed in the sea.

"Our military has stepped up monitoring in preparation for [the possibility of] additional launches and is maintaining a steadfast readiness posture while sharing relevant information with the US and Japan," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, Al Jazeera reported.

North Korea last fired short-range ballistic and cruise missiles towards the East Sea on May 8 and May 22, making this the first launch under South Korea's new president, Lee Jae Myung, who took office in June, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displayed a new long-range Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, described as the country's "most powerful," during a massive military parade in Pyongyang with top Chinese, Russian, and other leaders in attendance.

The parade, marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, highlighted Kim's diplomatic influence regionally and globally, and his ongoing drive to build sophisticated weapons capable of delivering nuclear payloads.

Pyongyang has consistently rejected international bans on its weapons development, stating it is necessary to protect North Korea from potential attacks by the US and South Korea.

Trump, who met Kim during his first term, recently expressed hope to meet the North Korean leader again, possibly this year. Pyongyang has said Kim is open to future talks with Trump, but added that North Korea will never agree to relinquish its nuclear arsenal.

