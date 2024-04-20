North Korea says it tested new warhead and anti-aircraft missile

Seoul, April 20 (IANS/DPA) North Korea said on Saturday it had tested a "super-large" cruise missile warhead and a new anti-aircraft missile.

A power test of a super-large warhead designed for the Hwasal-1 Ra-3 strategic cruise missile and a test launch of the Pyoljji-1-2 anti-aircraft missile took place on Friday, state media reported.

"Through the test launch, a certain goal was attained," KCNA reported.

It said Friday’s tests were part of North Korea's regular military activities and had "nothing to do with the surrounding situation."

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles of any range, some of which are capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

Tests of cruise missiles are not subject to sanctions on Pyongyang. Such weapons, however, can also be used to deliver nuclear warheads.

Against the backdrop of the conflict over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme, tensions on the Korean Peninsula have increased significantly once again.

The US and South Korea have stepped up their military cooperation, including joint manoeuvres, in response to multiple tests of nuclear-capable missiles by Pyongyang over the past two years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor