North Korea`s Kim Jong-un takes toilet with him wherever he goes, check out reason

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un carries a toilet with him wherever he goes in the world. Kim carries his own toilet with him when he travels around the world. A former employee of North Korea's Guard Command has given a reason for this. Kim takes the toilet wherever he goes so that no one can get information about his health. Kim fears that using public toilet will leak information about his health. Kim carries a portable toilet with him when traveling abroad. A lot of information related to a person's health can be obtained through his feces. Using a toilet in another country increases the likelihood of leaking information about his health. So Kim takes him own toilet with him when he goes abroad.

All the vehicles used by Kim Jong Un are designed to suit his needs. But currently he only travels in a high-tech car. Kim owns a bulletproof Mercedes Benz. The car is designed to be used as a toilet. Kim fears that the enemy will gather important information about his health through feces.