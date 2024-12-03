'Not fair to comment on policies of new US administration under President-elect Trump': State Department Spokesperson Miller

Washington, Dec 3 US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller has said that it will not be ap[appropriate for him to comment on President-elect Donald Trump's policies who is yet to assume charge as the President of the US, adding that he is proud of President Joe Biden's foreign policy.

The Spokesperson also addressed a question on Monday regarding global mistrust after the election of Trump as the new US President, with concerns raised by Europe, US-allied countries, and even President Joe Biden, who pardoned his son Hunter Biden despite previously stating he would not.

In response, Miller said that it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the policies of an administration that has not yet taken office, adding that the new State Department spokesperson will address questions about President Trump's foreign policy.

"Look, I don't think it's appropriate for me to comment on the policies of an administration that has not yet taken office. We have one president at a time. I'm glad to stand up here and take questions about President Biden's foreign policy. And presumably, there will be a new State Department spokesperson on January 21 who can take questions about President Trump's foreign policy," Miller said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden on Sunday pardoned his son Hunter Biden of conviction in gun-related charges in Delaware and has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in California.

Biden reversed his earlier pledge in doing that to not pardon his son.

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden said in a statement.

Biden had said: "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, and I kept my word even as I watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently."

