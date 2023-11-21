"Not speaking about peace at any price," says Ukrainian President Zelensky

Moscow [Russia], November 21 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repudiated any notion of entering peace negotiations with Moscow, despite an increasingly deteriorating Ukrainian force on the combat line of engagement, TASS reported.

In Zelensky's opinion, Russia is not ready to halt combat, "therefore, we [Ukraine] are not speaking about peace at any price."

"Is it difficult on the battlefield? Yes. But making friends or entering diplomatic table now with Russia? No!", TASS reported citing The Sun newspaper.

On November 4 there were reports coming out of Ukraine that US and European Union officials were discussing with Ukraine about possible peace talks with Russia and what Kyiv might have to give up for a compromise.

Nevertheless, Zelensky denied these claims, expressing his "irritation" at media reports about the pressure to negotiate with Russia, saying he had "no idea" where those claims came from, reported TASS.

"Time has passed, people are tired...But this is not a stalemate," Zelensky said at a news conference on November 4 in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian conflict is now in its 20th month of conflict, with continuous Western aid being provided to the Kyiv regime.

A recent US military aid package to Ukraine was labelled as a "sedative pill" for the Kyiv regime which is on the verge of a complete collapse, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"The message about another American arms supply to the regime is nothing more but a sedative pill prepared by overseas 'benefactors' for [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky. The situation on the front and in the Ukrainian state institutions is on the verge of complete collapse," the diplomat said as quoted by the Russian Embassy's Telegram channel.

The Pentagon announced a 100-million-dollar package in new military aid to the Kyiv regime on November 20. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin's package will include anti-tank weapons, air defence interceptors and an additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, TASS reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor