Noted Assamese singer Arun Das passes away

Guwahati, Dec 3 Noted Assamese singer Arun Das, who is known for his heartfelt interpretations of love songs, passed away on Sunday following a protracted illness.

The singer apparently breathed his last earlier this morning at around 4:45 a.m.

Popular songs like 'Tumi Janu Jana Sun', 'Kiman Morom Tumale', 'Xasisilu Gopone Gopone', and others are known to have included Arun Das' voice.

Das was a master of his craft, and his voice satisfied his admirers in both joy and sorrow.

Even after he is gone, fans will never forget his unforgettable performances on stage with the guitar in his hands and his renditions in their hearts.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences over the death of Arun Das.

