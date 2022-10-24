Noted Pakistan journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya

Pakistan journalist Arshad Sharif – against whom multiple cases had been registered earlier this year – has died in Kenya. His wife Javeria Siddique tweeted that police had said that he was shot. Initial media reports had claimed that Sharif died in an accident. Pakistan Foreign Office has said that their High Commission in Kenya was gathering information from the authorities.

Many prominent Pakistanis and media community members expressed condolences after the news broke about Arshad Sharif's death. Former Pakistani parliamentarian Farahnaz Ispahani expressed her deepest condolences. "What a huge & shocking loss. May he rest in eternal peace." "Heartfelt condolences. He and you are in our thoughts and prayers," said former Pakistan envoy to the US, Husain Haqqani