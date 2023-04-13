Nothing to add in terms of participation: MEA on Ukrainian Minister seeking Kyiv's G20 spot

New Delhi [India], April 13 : Regarding Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova urging India to involve Ukrainian representatives in the G20 meetings, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that "list of participants has been already declared."

"We have answered the question in the past. I have nothing to add to that for the moment in terms of participation."

"Our Foreign Secretary had mentioned the list of participants has been already declared. I don't have any updates on that", Bagchi said during the weekly briefing here.

Dzhaparova during her visit here on Tuesday while speaking at a think tank, the Indian Council of World Affairs asked India to consider Ukrainian representatives in the G20 meetings and added that her President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be happy to address the G-20 summit in New Delhi which will be held in September this year.

"Our expectations are quite clear. We believe that discussion about the economy and future economy, the economic situation in the world is not possible without the discussion about the repercussions of the war of Russia against Ukraine", said the minister.

"Because it has an impact on the economic growth and the economies of G20. So, our message to India is to consider the participation of Ukraine officials at the events of G20, be it side events or the Summit, the one on the parliament level, or the September summit that will take place in New Delhi. I believe that my President will also be happy to speak up on behalf of the Ukrainian people", she added.

While responding to any leader visiting from India to Kyiv and to Dzhaparova's comment on India's actions demonstrating an unbalanced position, MEA spokesperson Bagchi said, "If there is a visit to Ukraine from any here leader, we will certainly announce that".

"Our position on the conflict in Ukraine has been articulated many times. I don't know the word 'unbalanced'. It is not something that we have worked with. We certainly have worked towards peace and I think that dialogue and diplomacy are what we have been stressing. So, if there is any visit, we will certainly share that. But I dont want to respond to a specific word without knowing the full context", he added in response to the Minister's comment on India's actions demonstrating unbalanced position remarks that she made during her interaction.

During her conversation, Dzhaparova also said that "Today India plays a very important role in the world. The presidency of G20 brings additional responsibility. India may take this leadership by involving Ukraine in its agenda and helping Ukraine to bring its story. People-to-people contact is the best way to communicate".

India assumed the G20 Presidency on the 1st of December 2022 from Indonesia and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in the country in 2023. Zelenskyy addressed the G20 summit at Bali through video conference.

On a first visit by a Ukrainian minister to India since the start of the Ukraine war in February last year, Dzhaparova also pointed to the exchange of high-level visits between India and Russia and suggested similar visits to Ukraine should be undertaken, especially by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

"As National Security Advisor Doval has visited Moscow three times, maybe he would like to come to Ukraine to demonstrate a balanced position as India holds the G-20 Presidency," she suggested.

During her visit, Dzhaporava also held talks with Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi. In a tweet, Lekhi said the two exchanged views on bilateral and global issues of mutual interest. "Ukraine was assured of enhanced humtarian assistance," she said, while Dzhaparova described the meeting as "fruitful".

The Ukrainian minister also said that it's time to restart the relationship and that both countries have a better and deeper relationship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor