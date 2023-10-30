Now BharatPe’s chief product officer Ankur Jain moves on

New Delhi, Oct 30 Top-level exits at BharatPe continue and now, Ankur Jain, chief product officer at the fintech company, has decided to move on after more than three years.

According to reports, Jain is currently serving notice period and the announcement may come soon. He is reportedly going to start his own venture in the growing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) space.

“We would like to confirm that Ankur Jain has decided to move on from BharatPe to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions,” said a BharatPe spokesperson.

“He has been an integral part of the company’s journey over the last 3.5 years and has built and led a super talented team that brought to life disruptive fintech products for merchants and consumers,” the spokesperson added.

BharatPe is in the process of “looking for a seasoned product leader to take over this role and will be making a formal announcement on the same soon”.

In September, BharatPe’s chief business officer (CBO) Nishant Jain moved on after 3.5 years at the company.

Jain joined as executive director and CBO (assisted business) at Angel One (previously Angel Broking). He had joined BharatPe in May 2020 and scaled up BharatPe’s merchant base to 10 million.

Earlier, Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, former COO of BharatPe who was recently reassigned as Chief Business Officer (CBO) for the company's merchant lending division, stepped down.

Chief Technology Officer Vijay Aggarwal, the Head of Consumer Product-PostPe Nehul Malhotra, the Chief Product Officer of Lending and Consumer Products Rajat Jain, and the Vice-President of Technology Geetanshu Singla, recently stepped down from BharatPe. BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer had stepped down from his position in January.

