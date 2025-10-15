NSA Ajit Doval holds security, defence talks with Kyrgyz counterpart in Bishkek

Bishkek [Kyrgyz], October 15 : National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met Lt. Gen. Baktybek Bekbolotov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, in Bishkek on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of security and defence.

According to the Embassy of India in Bishkek, the two sides held detailed discussions on countering terrorism, radicalisation, extremism, and drug trafficking, and reviewed existing defence collaboration.

"NSA Ajit Doval met Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Lt. Gen. Baktybek Bekbolotov on 15 October 2025 at Bishkek. Both sides discussed bilateral cooperation and agreed to enhance existing collaboration on countering terrorism, radicalisation, extremism and drug trafficking. They reviewed bilateral defence cooperation and discussed regional security issues. Both sides also emphasised the need to coordinate positions on issues of common concern at regional and multilateral fora," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Subsequently, the Indian envoy to the Kyrgyz Republic hosted a reception in honour of NSA Doval and the accompanying delegation from the NSCS, who will be attending the 3rd meeting of India-Central Asia Secretaries of the Security Council at Bishkek

https://x.com/IndiaInKyrgyz/status/1978459884103594174

According to the Embassy of India in Bishkek, NSA Doval was warmly welcomed on arrival by Melis Satybaldiev, First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council. He will also participate in the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia National Security Advisers/Secretaries of the Security Councils in the Kyrgyz capital.

https://x.com/IndiaInKyrgyz/status/1978421345190064181

During the meeting, both sides reviewed existing collaboration on counter-terrorism, radicalisation, extremism, and drug trafficking. They also discussed regional security issues and agreed on the importance of coordinating positions on matters of common concern at regional and multilateral forums.

The discussions reaffirmed India and Kyrgyzstan's commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation, reflecting the shared interest in promoting peace, stability, and security in Central Asia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor