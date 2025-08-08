NSA Doval, Russia's Secy of Security Council Sergey Shoigu discuss ways to further strengthen strategic partnership

Moscow [Russia], August 8 : National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held a meeting with Russia's Secretary of Security Council Sergey Shoigu on August 7 in Moscow and discussed ways to further strengthen strategic partnership, the Russain Embassy in India said

The Russian Embassy in India shared the update on X, "On August 7, Secretary of Russia's Security Council Sergey Shoigu held talks with #India's NSA Ajit Doval. The parties discussed ways to further strengthen the #RussiaIndia special & privileged strategic partnership," the embassy wrote.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Doval at the Kremlin, the Russian Embassy in India said in a post on X.

"Russia's President Vladimir Putin received India's National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval at the Kremlin," the Embassy wrote.

Meanwhile, sources said NSA Ajit Doval, who is currently in Moscow, noted during his engagements that the dates of President Putin's visit to India are being worked out, although no specific date or time has been indicated.

The sources said the end of August being reported in a section of the media is incorrect.According to a video posted by Sputnik News, Doval said in his remarks that India and Russia have a very special relationship.

"We have got a very special relationship, long relationship and we highly value our strategic partnership. We have had high-level engagements and these have contributed very substantially," he said.

"We are very excited and delighted to learn about the visit of His Excellency, the President of Russia, President Putin, to India. I think that the dates are almost finalized now. The more important thing is that the summit meetings have always been a watershed point," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Russia in July last year and he and President Vladimir Putin highly appreciated the special nature of this time-tested relationship, which is based on trust, mutual understanding and strategic convergence.

According to a joint statement after a meeting between the two leaders, they positively assessed the multi-faceted, mutually beneficial India-Russia relations that span all possible areas of cooperation, including political and strategic, military and security, trade and investment, energy, science and technology, nuclear, space, cultural, education and humanitarian cooperation.

It was noted with satisfaction that both sides are actively exploring new avenues for cooperation while further strengthening cooperation in the traditional areas.

The 11th Session of the India-Russia Working Group on Modernisation and Industrial Cooperation was held in the national capital on Wednesday under the framework of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

