NTPC's Q3FY22 standalone net profit up over 24% YoY

New Delhi, Jan 29 State-run power major NTPC on Saturday reported 24.63 per cent year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for the third quarter of FY22.

The company's standalone net profit rose to Rs 4,131.99 crore during the period under review from Rs 3,315.34 crore reported for Q3FY21.

Besides, the total income on standalone basis increased to Rs 29,837.13 crore from Rs 25,268.56 crore earned during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

On consolidated basis, in Q3FY22, NTPC's net profit rose by 19.34 per cent to Rs 4,626.11 crore from Rs 3,876.36 crore reported for the corresponding period of last fiscal.

The company's consolidated total income rose to Rs 33,783.62 crore from 28,387.27 crore reported for Q3FY21.

"The Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend for FY22 at the rate 40 per cent of paid-up share capital, i.e., Rs 4 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each," the company said.

In addition, NTPC group has recorded gross generation of 87.92 billion units in Q3FY22.

