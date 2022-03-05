NTT Communications launches 'Open Hub' workspace to develop new business fields

NTT communications which specializes in providing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions has launched the 'Open Hub' workspace to develop new business ideas from emerging technologies.

The workspace is planned to be a place where technologies from various fields come together to create new concepts and businesses aimed at social implementation.

"We would like to create a new business by combining technology asset intellectual property experience with the asset that our customers have. Although there are various areas of social problems, we are solving them properly, and it is difficult for one company to solve them, so we will solve them through competition. To support it, we launched 'Open Hub'," Akiko Hirakawa, an official associated with the project said.

The workspace is equipped with the latest technology and is open to visitors who can enter the premises after reading the code on the panel at the entrance with a mobile device. The panel is equipped with the "Open Hub Monolith" authentication technology.

The workspace has been designed to be sustainable from the point of view of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, while at the same time being technologically well-equipped with 5G antenna-equipped windows.

The workspace also hosts a smart robot called, "Open Hub Robot Visitor". The robot through its camera feed and mobility provides a virtual tour of the premises to the visitors. The robot can be connected to via the internet and controlled by visitors from faraway places.

Speaking on the potential of the new workspace, Hirakawa said, "We have various technologies such as communication and voice analysis. The technology of the Internet of Things (IoT), can solve a variety of challenges. In addition, customers have experience, knowledge, and skills in many areas, but they also have challenges. We would like to seek a solution by consulting with our assets."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor