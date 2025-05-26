Number of terrorists living in Pakistan is probably more than terrorists residing all over the world: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Manama [Bahrain], May 26 : Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, said that probably the number of terrorists that are living in Pakistan is more than the number of terrorists residing all over the world.

Azad added that he is happy to see people of all religions living peacefully there. He further said that although Indian leaders may belong to different political parties but they are united as Indians here.

Speaking to ANI, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "...I am happy to see that it (Bahrain) looks like mini India. The people from every religion live here. There are no restrictions...Regarding our political intention, we might belong to different political parties in India, but here we come as Indians...Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion. However, eastern Pakistan (Bangladesh) and western Pakistan were not able to stay united...But in our country, people from all religions stay united. We live in peace and harmony...If we see, probably the number of terrorists that are living in Pakistan is more than the number of terrorists residing all over the world..."

While, former Indian Envoy Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is also a part of the same all-party delegation visiting Bahrain, said that India and Bahrain share a strong commitment to fighting terrorism.

He recalled that both countries signed an agreement on counter-terrorism in 2015 and later set up a joint security dialogue in 2019. He added that regular communication between the security agencies of both nations will continue, and Bahrain is fully committed to working with India to combat terrorism in all its forms.

"We already have a dialogue on security with Bahrain. We signed an agreement on fighting terrorism with Bahrain in 2015. Subsequently, in 2019, we made the decision to establish a joint dialogue on security. If you see during the Prime Minister's visit, the joint statement reflects a very strong commitment from both sides. I think there is a very strong sense of commitment to fighting terrorism, including through regular exchanges between the two sides. So I think those channels of communication between our concerned security agencies will continue. Obviously, diplomatic ties are very important, and those will. Also, I think reinforcing this sense of Bahrain's wanting to cooperate with us on the fight against terrorism," Shringla said.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, also includes Nishikant Dubey MP, BJP; Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP; Rekha Sharma MP, NJP; AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi; Satnam Singh Sandhu MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

