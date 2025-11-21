Official extortion and neglect drive Pakistan's Chilgoza sector into crisis

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 21 : The price of pine nuts in South Waziristan has plunged sharply this season, falling from last year's PKR 10,000 per kilogram to barely PKR 3,000.

The drop has thrown thousands of households into financial turmoil. Traders say the steep decline has undermined the region's most valuable dry-fruit economy, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, commission agent Imran Wazir stated that the unexpected market crash stems from three major causes: an exceptionally large harvest, weakening international demand, and persistent harassment of pine-nut traders by customs and police in major Punjab cities.

He said that the abundant crop, instead of benefiting farmers, ended up flooding the market and pushing prices downward at an alarming pace. "Growers had invested heavily, hoping for a profitable season, but oversupply shattered those expectations," he said.

Traders claim that the situation has been worsened by arbitrary stoppages of pine-nut consignments outside the tribal district.

Vehicles travelling through Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities are repeatedly halted, paperwork re-examined, and drivers pressured without justification. These delays, they argue, increase transportation costs and diminish product quality.

Wazir noted that chilgoza is extremely delicate, and even short interruptions can reduce its market value.

Similar complaints were made last year, when customs officials in Lahore sealed the pine-nut market of Waziristan traders, causing significant losses.

Farmers say that this year's harvest nearly tripled, creating immense pressure on local prices. Meanwhile, demand from Gulf and East Asian buyers has declined, resulting in fewer export orders.

International market fluctuations have directly amplified local instability, as highlighted by Dawn.

Traders insist, however, that the most damaging blow comes from official interference. They argue that despite paying the mandatory PKR 5 per kg duty to the forest department, they continue to face repeated stoppages along highways.

Many fear that if these practices persist, Pakistan's pine-nut exports, especially the prized chilgoza of Waziristan, could suffer serious long-term damage.

Traders have urged the government to eliminate unnecessary checkpoints and restrain customs and police authorities from exceeding their mandate, warning that the livelihoods of thousands depend on swift policy intervention, as reported by Dawn.

