Ohio: Multiple People Injured After Balcony Collapses from 20 Feet in Cincinnati

Several people were injured after a balcony collapsed in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday, October 17. According to information, at least 20 people were injured after they fell from 20 feet to the ground. After receiving the information, the emergency crew, along with ambulances and police, rushed to the scene.

Authorities have declared a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) as multiple injuries were reported. The incident occurred during the gathering where a balcony reportedly gave way due to over overloading of a group of people. First responders are at the scene giving medical aid to injured people.

Law Enforcement Vehicles and Ambulances Are at Scene

Massive Cincinnati Fire and EMS response at apartments near UC Hospital. Still waiting on details @ShereeWLWT@WLWTpic.twitter.com/T6yJlHvgdw — Sean MacKinnon WLWT (@SeanMacKinnonTV) October 18, 2025

Officials have not yet released details on the severity of the injuries or the cause of the collapse. The area remains secured as investigations continue.