Oil demand will grow 2.25 million bpd: OPEC

Vienna [Austria], April 12 (ANI/WAM): The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Thursday that world oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 and by 1.85 million bpd in 2025.

In its monthly report, OPEC predicted robust fuel use in the summer months and stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2024, highlighting an unusually large gap between predictions of oil demand strength. (ANI/WAM)

