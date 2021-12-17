OMG! Man seals private parts with a padlock to prove his loyality to girlfriend in Thailand

A shocking incident has been reported from Thailand. A man who was madly in love with his girlfriend. But for some reason, his girlfriend had to move away from him. Meanwhile, the man decided to lock his private part to prove his true love. This was reported by the web portal Sanook in Thailand.

According to the website, the man wanted to show his girlfriend how much he loved her. For this, he had locked his private part as proof of love. He did this so that his attention would not be drawn to another woman when he was not with her.

The man's mother said the boy's girlfriend had come home just two days before the day she found out. She was going to another city for her education. So her son was worried and he wanted to convince his girlfriend of his love. He locked his private part in front of his girlfriend. Two days later, she heard her son screaming in pain from his room. He was in agony when his mother went to his room. The mother immediately rushed the boy to the hospital. There the doctor noticed that the person's private part was completely swollen. His private parts were swollen after being locked for 48 hours. The doctor then asked for the key to the lock and opened the lock. The man was hospitalized for a few days. The incident is currently being discussed in Thailand.