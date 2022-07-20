Omicron! Australia sees huge increase in number of covid cases

Omicron is wreaking havoc in Australia. A record number of people had to be hospitalized due to Covid-19. After this, officials urged companies to allow work from home and recommended people wear masks indoors and take booster doses immediately. According to official figures, 5,300 Australians are currently hospitalized due to Corona. That's slightly lower than the record 5,390 recorded during the BA.1 eruption in January. The numbers are already the highest in the states of Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia since the start of the pandemic. Australia is currently in the grip of a third wave of omicron spread from the new sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 of the highly contagious corona, Reuters reported. More than 300,000 cases of Corona have been reported in the last seven days. Officials believe that the actual number could be double. 50,000 corona patients were detected on Tuesday alone, which was the highest in the last two months.

Australia's chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, told the media on Wednesday that we need to do things differently, at least for a little while. He predicted that the number of people reaching the hospital will soon reach a record high. He said that working from home is a very important way to prevent infection. Officials have also warned that public neglect to take booster doses could worsen the health crisis. In Australia so far 95% of people aged over 16 have received two doses of the vaccine. So far 10,845 people have died due to Corona in Australia. Whereas in Australia only 71 per cent have received three or more doses of the vaccine.