Omicron cases spike in Thailand during Christmas, New Year holidays

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health said on Tuesday that a total of 2,062 Omicron cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the country.

Supakit Sirilak, medical sciences director-general from the Ministry of Public Health, noted that omicron cases in the country had spiked up quickly from around 700 before the Christmas and New Year holidays to over 2,000 cases currently.

According to the official, out of the Omicron infections, 1,105 were among foreign arrivals and the remainders are local transmissions. Nevertheless, the Delta variant is still the prevailing variant in Thailand, accounting for 70 to 80 percent of the new infections.

Supakit warned that Omicron cases will continue to rise rapidly, as more testing and close monitoring of the situation are required to control the potential spread.

Six provinces - Bangkok, Kalasin, Roi Et, Phuket, Chonburi and Samut Prakan - have reported around 70 percent of these Omicron cases detected in the country.

As of Monday, Thailand has vaccinated 64 percent of its population with two doses, while around 10 percent had already received a booster shot, government data showed. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

