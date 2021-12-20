Omicron spreads faster than other coronavirus variants, infects vaccinated, recovered people: WHO

World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that evidence has shown Omicron spreads faster than other coronavirus variants.

"There is consistent evidence that Omicron spreads faster than other coronavirus variants and infects vaccinated and recovered people," Sputnik quoted Tedros as saying on Monday.

The chief of the UN health body's comments came amid reports that infection numbers of the new variant are doubling at least every 3 days.

The new variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta strain in countries with documented community transmission, with the number of cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days, WHO said earlier on Saturday.

The UN agency had added that there are still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron. More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

