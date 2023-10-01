On ‘International Coffee Day’, Syed Raza Ahmed says 'good cup of coffee can make or break your day'

Mumbai, Oct 1 Actor Syed Raza Ahmed, who essays the role of Shlok in ‘Meet’ shared his thoughts on 'International Coffee Day', saying how a coffee can make or break your day.

'International Coffee Day' is celebrated to promote coffee as a beverage. This day is also used to promote fair trade coffee, and to raise awareness for the plight of the coffee growers. On this day, many businesses offer free or discounted cups of coffee.

Talking about the same, Syed said: “A good cup of coffee can really make or break your day, sometimes there are days when nothing is going right but a good coffee can really fix it for you, and then there are times when the day is going well, and a bad coffee can really ruin it.”

“I remember, when I started having coffee, it was just one outlet, but now there are many brands with unique concepts, and each one has its own charm,” he said.

Syed added that he is more inclined towards cold coffee. “But when I know my day is long I prefer black coffee, without sugar.”

Revolving around the story of Meet Hooda, a head-strong woman who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on, the show has kept the audience at the edge of their seats through several twists and turns over the years.

After the 16-year leap, viewers have been hooked on the story of Meet’s daughter -- Sumeet (Ashi Singh) -- who is attempting to live up to her deceased mother’s name. While, the show has been keeping its viewers entertained through some intriguing plot twists, viewers are in for some high-end drama as Shagun (Amrapali Gupta) is throwing back-to-back challenges to Sumeet, and her family so that Shlok is free of the contract and can tell the world he is the ‘Wonder Boy’.

The show has already seen that how Shlok has unknowingly reached Pakistan in search of his nephew, Akki. Knowing this, Sumeet also crosses the border to save him from Bilawal, who is a police officer in Pakistan. It will be interesting to see what will happen if Bilawal gets to know the truth about Shlok

Earlier, Syed had revealed that he is a guitarist and a singer too, and music is his secret ‘mantra’ to keep calm in any situation.

Most actors go through umpteen trials and detailed research to prepare for their character and play it in the best possible way, however, Raza could actually relate to his character in the show very well. Just like his character, he has been in love with music since childhood and it is really helping him do complete justice to the character.

Syed had said: “I have always been a music enthusiast, and have been playing the guitar, and singing for my friends and family for years now.”

“However, this is the first time that my secret talent is helping me ace an onscreen role. My character, Shlok, is also a musician and a singer in the show. So, whatever little knowledge I have of music has really helped me develop my character of Shlok. With this being my debut in the television industry, I believe this show and character were something that was just meant to be,” he added.

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

