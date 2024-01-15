Only PPP and PML-N remain in electoral arena: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that only two political partiesthe PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) remained in the electoral arena, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

He urged the people of Pakistan to vote for the PPP's electoral symbol 'arrow' in the general elections set to be held on February 8.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks come a day after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost the battle for its electoral symbol 'bat', forcing the party candidates to contest the elections as independents.

While addressing a rally in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali, he said, "Only two parties are left now." He said, "You have to decide between the PPP and the PML-N," according to Dawn report.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the people had to use their vote to decide whether they wanted the same politics to continue or "new thinking" to prevail.

Taking a dig at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said, "You have to decide if you want to give the country's fate in the hands of a person who served as prime minister thrice but failed do anything for the country."

He asked, "Or do you want to give an opportunity to a party that takes everyone onboard as the country moves forward?" Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP practised politics and contested polls "for the poor" while Nawaz Sharif was participating in the elections so he could be saved from going to prison.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, "I'm only contesting the polls so that I save you, the public, and the future of Pakistan from those people."

Taking a dig at PML-N supremo, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called Nawaz Sharif a coward as he vowed to defeat PML-N in their home ground of Lahore, Dawn reported.

He said, "I'm also contesting from Lahore. I will strike them inside their house," adding that the PML-N feared the public. He said, "They fear what the public will do to them if they step out."

He said there was no 'bat' in the elections on February 8 and the electoral contest will be between the 'tiger' and the 'arrow', which are the electoral symbols for the PML-N and the PPP respectively.

In his address, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari vowed to complete the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline to fix the problems of Balochistan if the people of the province voted for PPP.

He stated, "I want to give a message to Islamabad. The people in the provinces are not happy with the rulers sitting in Islamabad." He stressed that the people were not in favour of attempts being made to make Nawaz Sharif Pakistan's Prime Minister for the fourth time.

He said, "The public is no one's slave. The people of Balochistan have dignity and are brave. They do not bow down in front of anyone, they do not back down, and are not afraid either," Dawn reported.

He vowed to form a PPP-led government and added that Pakistan needed the leadership of a party dedicated to working for the poor as opposed to the PML-N, which only served the rich. He stressed that the province would not witness any development for the next five years if Nawaz Sharif was made Pakistan's PM.

"My first promise is that if you help in forming a PPP government, I will double your salary," the PPP chairman said. He stated, "I will make sure that the poor throughout the country receive 300 MW of electricity for free." He vowed to construct free educational and health institutions in every district of the province.

He promised to introduce welfare schemes for farmers and the youth of Pakistan. He urged the people to vote for the PPP in the upcoming general elections. Later, he addressed a rally in Sindh's Khairpur. Other party leaders, including Qaim Ali Shah, also addressed the rally.

Earlier this month, the central executive committee (CEC) of the Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarians (PPPP) formally approved the name of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as the prime ministerial candidate, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Later, he announced PPP's election manifesto. A hybrid meeting of the CEC chaired by its president Asif Ali Zardari was held. During the meeting, the leaders held discussions on the party's election campaign, manifesto and prevailing political situation in Pakistan and contacts with other political parties.

Zardari expressed his confidence in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and presented his name as the prime ministerial candidate on behalf of the PPPP. The CEC participants backed the proposal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor