Operation Sindoor Outreach: Former envoy Shringla shares productive interactions in Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain], May 25 : Former Indian Envoy Harsh Vardhan Shringla outlined how the all-party delegation held comprehensive and interactive discussions in Bahrain with various quarters of Bahraini society on terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan.

Sharing the details of interactions in Bahrain, Shringla told ANI, "So the all-party delegation on its first leg of its tour in Bahrain had some very useful interactions. Earlier today, the delegation met representatives from the Indian community in Bahrain. I think that was a very comprehensive and interactive discussion".

He highlighted that the delegation, which comprised of members from "very diverse parties, ideological sentiments, regions", had come together to speak in "one voice".

"But when they come here, they are speaking in one voice. I think that was greatly appreciated by the Indian community that the entire delegation is speaking in one voice on behalf of 1.4 billion people."

He added, "There was appreciation for the forthright enunciation of the terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan and the delegation has given adequate examples and proof of the sort of experience that India has been going through for many decades now and also the new normal established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in dealing with the threat of terrorism from Pakistan."

He noted that the delegation held "productive session with the leading members of Bahrain, including members of parliament, academics, intellectuals, business people, some members of the Indian community also."

Former Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla is a part of the all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, and also includes Nishikant Dubey MP, BJP; Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP; Rekha Sharma MP, NJP; Asaduddin Owaisi MP, AIMIM; Satnam Singh Sandhu MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

