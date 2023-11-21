Orxa Energies launches electric motorcycle 'Mantis'

Bengaluru, Nov 21 Orxa Energies, an electric vehicle (EV) and energy systems company, on Tuesday launched 'Mantis' -- its flagship electric motorcycle, here.

Currently, the lightest in its segment with a kerb weight of 182 kg, the Mantis is available in two colour variants, Urban Black and Jungle Grey.

The bike, with a 1.3 kW charger, is priced at Rs 3.6 lakh ex-showroom, Bengaluru, and is now open for booking.

The Mantis boasts a top speed of 135 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.9 seconds.

The acceleration from 0-20 kmph has been toned down at 2.7 seconds, keeping the city/urban traffic riding in mind. Equipped with an 8.9 kWh battery pack, the motorcycle has a range of 221 km.

The technology and features on this bike have been derived from the work that Orxa Energies has put in for the defence and aerospace sectors, a company official said.

On the occasion, Prajwal Sabnis, co-founder of Orxa Energies, said: "Our journey began in 2015, and we translated our vision into the first prototype of what would ultimately become the Mantis. Over the last eight years, we have worked extensively to fine-tune the design and engineering of the bike, all of which was tested and subsequently validated by riding it for thousands of km on highways, city roads and gravel tracks across the country."

"As avid EV enthusiasts and bikers ourselves, we're committed to fostering an ecosystem that empowers both our partners and our customers. With the Mantis, we aim to empower the broader EV community by providing access to essential resources that will drive the ecosystem's growth and success.

"Throughout our development journey, we have prioritised the needs and desires of EV users and bikers, ensuring that the Mantis embodies their aspirations. Every step we take is driven by our unwavering vision to create the bike that bikers truly want to ride. The Mantis is truly built by bikers, for bikers," added Ranjita Ravi, Co-Founder at Orxa Energies.

