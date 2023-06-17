Our partnership has been strengthened by Indian-Americans: Congressman Gregory Meeks

By IANS | Published: June 17, 2023 11:54 AM 2023-06-17T11:54:05+5:30 2023-06-17T12:00:10+5:30

By Meenakshi Iyer New Delhi, June 17 Affirming that India-US relationship will be one of the defining partnerships ...

Our partnership has been strengthened by Indian-Americans: Congressman Gregory Meeks | Our partnership has been strengthened by Indian-Americans: Congressman Gregory Meeks

Our partnership has been strengthened by Indian-Americans: Congressman Gregory Meeks

Next

By Meenakshi Iyer
New Delhi, June 17 Affirming that India-US relationship will be one of the defining partnerships of the 21st century, Congressman Gregory Meeks credited the Indian-American community for bolstering the ties between the two nations.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The visit includes a state dinner as well as an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

"The US-India partnership has only grown in importance over the course of past 14 years, strengthened by our people-to-people ties with overwhelming

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Meenakshi iyer Meenakshi iyer Gregory meeks congress us Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Congress Party Us Secretary Of State Karnataka Congress New Delhi Nationalist Congress Party Of Sharad Pawar State Congress Goa Congress