Our partnership has been strengthened by Indian-Americans: Congressman Gregory Meeks

By Meenakshi Iyer

New Delhi, June 17 Affirming that India-US relationship will be one of the defining partnerships of the 21st century, Congressman Gregory Meeks credited the Indian-American community for bolstering the ties between the two nations.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The visit includes a state dinner as well as an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

"The US-India partnership has only grown in importance over the course of past 14 years, strengthened by our people-to-people ties with overwhelming

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor