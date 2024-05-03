Over 400 hospitalised in Vietnam due to suspected food poisoning

Hanoi, May 3 As many as 487 people were admitted to hospital in Vietnam's southern province of Dong Nai over the past few days after having eaten the bread sold by a local eatery, Vietnam News Agency reported on Friday.

Among the cases, 19 have recovered and returned home. Two cases remain in critical condition while others are recovering with less severe symptoms of suspected food poisoning, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vietnam's food safety department under the health ministry on Friday ordered an investigation into the case.

Located on Tran Quang Dieu Street in Long Khanh town, Bang, the Vietnamese bread eatery sold 1,100 loaves of bread on April 30.

The next day, many of its customers developed food poisoning symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, or abdominal pain, VnExpress reported.

The eatery's operation has been suspended for investigation.

