Over 58,000 dengue cases, 38 deaths reported in Sri Lanka this year

Colombo, Aug 8 More than 58,000 dengue cases and 38 deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka this year, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

It said that nearly 50 per cent of cases had been reported from the country's western province, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry has identified 47 high risk areas in the country.

Sri Lanka had registered over 76,000 dengue cases last year, according to official data.

