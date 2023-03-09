Overseas Pakistani Christians protest against human rights violations suffered by women, girls

Overseas Pakistani Christians in Netherlands on Wednesday (local time) protested against the human rights violations suffered by women and girls in Pakistan.

The protest was organised by Action Committee for Christian Rights, Overseas Pakistan Christian Alliance and Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD), the Netherlands on the occasion of Women's Day held on March 8.

Violence against women in Pakistan is a problem that cannot be neglected. Right activists suggest that a woman in Pakistani society faces multiple threats because of her gender, read the press release of GHRD.

Violence against women and girls including rape, murder, acid attacks, domestic violence and forced marriage is endemic throughout Pakistan. Women from minorities are at an even greater risk when it comes to being subjected to forced conversions and marriages.

The situation of Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities is worsening in the country. These women are the worst victims of discriminatory attitudes of the authorities, political groups, religious parties and feudal structure, read the release.

Religious minority women and girls are abducted, forcibly converted, forcibly married and abused and their families are unsuccessful in their attempts to challenge these crimes using legal avenues.

The event started at 13:00 hours CET with an in-person demonstration. The protest started at the Oranjestraat/ Paleisstraat nearby the Embassy. After an hour, everyone walked to the Tweede Kamer, Bezuiddenhoutseweg on the opposite of the street.

Christian community is forced to burry five to 10 bodies in a single grave that is already filled with skeletons and bones as there are four graveyards for more than 70,000 Christians living in Peshawar and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, The News International reported citing members.

Augustin Jacob, a representative of the Christian community in Peshawar, said that old graves are being dug up and used for burying the dead.

He said that no attention has been paid to this aspect due to the increased population rate, as per the news report adding that there have been discussions with the government, however, the authority's talk of giving land outside the city for graveyards could cause more issues for the Christian community.

Christians and other minorities in Pakistan are facing atrocities at the hands of Muslims and the government authorities.

Earlier, hundreds of people from the Christian community gathered outside Karachi Press Club in Pakistan to protest against the land mafias who are driving them out from their properties, houses and land.Christians have historically been mistreated, marginalized, and attacked in Pakistan.

Recently, a Christian priest was slain and another was wounded by gunmen on a motorcycle as they drove home from church in Peshawar, Pakistan's northwest, police authorities said on Sunday, reported the DW News.

Moreover, Pakistan is muddled due to the European Union's (EU) Generalized Schemes of Preference Plus GSP+ status review proposed to take place this month in Islamabad.

The EU had then observed that Pakistan had failed to make meaningful advances in protecting human rights, particularly in relation to the country's controversial blasphemy laws, targetting minorities.

In Pakistan, minorities like Hindus, Christians, Ahmaddiyas, and Shiites are frequently harassed and persecuted.

