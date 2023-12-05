Ozzy Osbourne celebrates 75th b'day with family, cuddles with grandson

Los Angeles, Dec 5 Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne celebrated his 75th birthday with a wholesome family party.

Daughter Kelly Osbourne revealed that Ozzy, who has to use a wheelchair and a walker these days after having four operations on his back following accidents, “kept it low key” as he marked the milestone surrounded by his loved ones, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In an intimate photo from the special day, Ozzy was pictured cuddling his grandson Sidney, Kelly’s one-year-old with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

As per Mirror.co.uk, his wife Sharon Osbourne placed a protective hand on Ozzy’s wheelchair as she smiled at the camera behind him. Kelly and partner Sidney were also in the candid family shot, as well as her brother Jack, his wife Lisa Stelly and their kids.

Kelly captioned the post: “Yesterday was my Dadda’s birthday although we kept it low key we had the best time (sic)”.

Her heartfelt post continued: “We are always the best versions of ourselves when we are together. I love my family so much it hurts. Dad you are the other pea in my pod. I love you to the moon and back.”

Fans were quick to comment underneath to send well wishes. One wrote: “Happy Birthday Ozzy. You are the best!” Another said: “This is so lovely! You’re all so blessed to have each other! Happy birthday to your papa”.

“Love you Ozz!!” a third chimed in as a fourth commented: “I absolutely love you ALL!! Hope Ozzy had the happiest birthday ever and wish he many more!”

A fifth fan added: “The little faces on his knees lol.”

Ozzy recently revealed he is eager to return to touring after his Parkinson's diagnosis and shared that he is “taking it one day at a time”.

