Paank condemns enforced disappearance of Baloch student in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], February 9 : Hasan Baloch, a student from Shahrak Turbat, Kech district of Balochistan, was taken by force from his Karachi home on February 6, in yet another concerning instance of enforced disappearance. Citing reports, Paank said Hasan was kidnapped by Pakistani security personnel without following any legal procedures, adding to the growing number of people who are missing in Balochistan.

In a post shared on X, Paank, the Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, mentioned that Hasan lived in Karachi to pursue his education while attending Inter College Uthal. His abrupt abduction has increased worries about the region's ongoing human rights abuses and the unbridled authority of security forces.

Paank highlighted Hasan Baloch's enforced abduction highlights urgent need for global human rights organisations to address Pakistan's suppression of political dissent and the systematic targeting of Baloch people. It said that human rights organisations and advocacy groups have repeatedly condemned Pakistan's system use of enforced disappearances and noted that international community's silence on such cases continues to be major concern for human rights defenders.

In a post shared on X, Paank stated, "On the night of February 6, 2025, Hasan Baloch, a student and resident of Shahrak Turbat, District Kech, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces from his residence in Karachi. According to reports, Hasan, who was studying at Inter College Uthal, was taken without any legal procedure, adding to the growing list of enforced disappearances in #Balochistan. This incident has sparked serious concerns about the ongoing human rights violations and the unchecked powers of state security forces. Human rights organizations and advocacy groups have repeatedly condemned Pakistan's systematic use of enforced disappearances, particularly targeting students, activists, and political dissenters."

"The case of Hasan Baloch is yet another example of the deteriorating situation in Balochistan, where abductions and extrajudicial detentions have become alarmingly common. The international community's silence on such cases continues to be a major concern for human rights defenders. Advocacy groups, including PAANK and the Baloch National Movement (BNM), have called for immediate action and accountability regarding the enforced disappearance of Hasan Baloch. The case of Hasan Baloch highlights the urgent need for global human rights organizations to address Pakistan's ongoing suppression of political dissent and the systematic targeting of Baloch individuals," it added.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1888222741305704455

Earlier, on February 6, Paank vehemently denounced the continued enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Fears of state-sponsored repression increased after eight people were forcibly taken from various locations throughout the province between February 3-5, according to Paank.

Among the missing was Mehmood who was abducted from his home in Essai, Panjgur. Hafiz Ali Mir, a student from Kharan district, was taken by Pakistani forces in Quetta. In Gwadar, Abdullah Baloch was forcibly disappeared from Kulanch.

Numan, a student, was illegally detained, while Roshan and his brother Rahil Ali, both shopkeepers, were taken from their home. Naeem Bashir, a second-year student at Atta Shad Degree College, also went missing from the area. In Turbat City, Adam Ghulam, a labourer working on a sewing machine, was detained under unknown circumstances.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1887405393531294025

Paank said that the recent rise in enforced disappearances has sparked serious concerns among human rights activists and organizations and called for the international intervention to address the ongoing crisis in Balochistan.

