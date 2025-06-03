Paank condemns enforced disappearance of seven baloch civilians by Pakistani forces in Mastung and Gwadar

Geneva [Switzerland], June 3 : Paank, the human rights sector of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has voiced serious apprehension and vehemently denounced the disturbing surge of enforced disappearances executed by Pakistani security forces on June 1, across several areas in Balochistan's Mastung and Gwadar districts.

As reported in a post by Paank on X, a minimum of seven individuals were forcibly taken from their residences during early morning raids conducted without legal authority or due process. Khalil Ahmed, the son of Haji Muhammad Ibrahim Shahwani, a tuberculosis patient and resident of Killi Kongadh in Mastung, was abducted from his home around 3 AM. Muhammad Wafa, the son of Haji Muhammad Ashraf Shahwani, was taken late at night from Khadkocha Tehsil in Mastung. Asim Farooq, the son of Ghulam Farooq and a professional driver, was taken from Killi Kariz Sur in Mastung at 1 AM. Aurangzeb, the son of Muhammad Umar Muhammad Shahi, was forcibly disappeared from his home in Killi Azizabad, Mastung, at 2 AM.

Levies Sepai Ghulam Jan, the son of Ghulam Sarwar Shahwani, who lived in Azizabad No 2, Mastung, was taken at 3 AM. Rashid Baloch, the son of Fateh Khan and a resident of the Kuldan area in Dasht of Gwadar District, was also taken from his home. Murad Jan, the son of Lal Muhammad and a resident of Kuldan, Dasht, Gwadar, was forcibly disappeared by security forces, as stated in Paank's post.

Paank stressed that these events are indicative of a continuing systematic approach of oppression, intimidation, and human rights abuses by Pakistani forces in Balochistan. The victims include not only ordinary citizens but also personnel from law enforcement, like the Levies, highlighting the expanding range of targeted abductions.

Paank has urged international human rights organisations and the United Nations to intervene swiftly, demand the immediate release of all the disappeared individuals, and ensure accountability for these violations from the Pakistani state.

