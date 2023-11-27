Pak accountability court sends Imran Khan on judicial remand in Al Qadir Trust case

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 27 : Pakistan's accountability court on Monday turned down the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB)'s request for an extension of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's physical remand and sent him on judicial remand in the Al Qadir Trust Case, Dawn reported.

Imran was initially arrested in the case earlier this year on the premises of the Islamabad High Court but was later released after the Supreme Court declared the arrest unlawful.

On November 14, the PTI chief, who is already imprisoned in Adiala Jail in the cipher case, was again arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He was then handed over to the watchdog on physical remand.

Imran Khan's wife and his legal team were in court during today's hearing session. On this occasion, a five-person NAB team was also in attendance, according to Dawn.

The former premier's physical remand was asked to be extended by the accountability monitoring authority.

The PTI head was put on judicial detention after the court denied the plea.

Later, in a media interview, Imran's attorney, Sardar Latif Khosa, stated that he has long argued against the need for physical remand in this particular case. He claimed that the NAB was a body involved in "political engineering and political vendetta" and that the government regularly exploited it to further its own agenda, Dawn reported.

Additionally, Imran is charged with deceiving the cabinet by withholding information about the settlement arrangement.

The 140 million pounds that were received as part of the settlement agreement were meant to be placed into the national exchequer.

However, it was modified in order to reclaim Bahria Town Karachi's (BTK) PKR 450 billion in obligations. On August 12, 2019, the NCA additionally placed a further 119.7 million pounds under lock in Malik Riaz's family bank accounts and one Hyde Park Place home.

