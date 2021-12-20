Pak authorities arrested 9 suspected IS, TTP terrorists in Punjab

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Punjab claimed on Saturday that they have arrested nine suspected terrorists belonging to Pakistan Taliban and Islamic State from different districts of the province.

The CTD Punjab claimed to have conducted 42 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different districts of the province to avert any untoward incident, interrogated 45 suspects and arrested nine of them.

According to a CTD spokesman, a team arrested a suspect identified as Roman Ullah from Multan and recovered 1/2 kg high explosive, 1/4 kg low explosive, two non-electric detonators, safety fuse 05m, prima cord 1.82m, nails 1.5kg, ball bearings 750gm, one 30 bore pistol with six bullets and Rs2,350 cash from his possession.

He said the department arrested three suspects, identified as Subhan Allah, Loqman Shah and Jam Dad from Lahore and recovered 550gm explosive, one pistol with five bullets, five non-electric detonators, a safety fuse 15 feet and Rs6,930 cash from their possession.

The team also arrested two suspects identified as Sartaj alias Shan and Muhammad Wasal from Toba Tek Singh and recovered 1,815gm explosive, 14 feet safety fuse wire, two detonators and Rs4,100 cash from their possession.

( With inputs from ANI )

