Pak: Bilawal rejects power-sharing proposal, declares Zardari as PPP's presidential candidate

Karachi [Pakistan], February 19 : Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari disclosed that he has declined a proposed power-sharing arrangement, wherein the prime minister's office would be shared between two parties. Bilawal firmly stated that his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, would be the PPP's candidate for the presidency, Dawn reported.

Addressing a Yaum-i-Tashakur rally in Thatta to commemorate the PPP's electoral victory in Sindh, Bilawal shared insights into the negotiations with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He revealed that the PML-N suggested a time-sharing formula, proposing that they lead the government for three years, with the PPP taking over for the remaining two years. However, Bilawal rejected this proposition, emphasising that he aspires to become prime minister through the electoral mandate of the people.

"I said no to this. I said I do not want to be a prime minister like this. If I become the prime minister, it would be after the people of Pakistan elect me," Bilawal asserted during the rally, as reported by Dawn.

Despite Bilawal's public disclosure, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar urged caution, emphasising that discussions between the political parties aspiring to form the next government should not be disclosed prematurely. Dar acknowledged Bilawal's mention of the time-sharing formula but suggested that it was only one aspect of the dialogue, indicating that alternative formulas could be considered.

In outlining the PPP's stance, Bilawal announced that the party would move forward with those who sought their votes, refraining from seeking ministerial positions. He declared that Asif Ali Zardari would be the PPP's nominee for the presidency, emphasising Zardari's role in defusing political tensions and restoring stability to both the central and provincial levels.

"To control the fire spreading in the country, we have decided that Zardari will be our candidate for the presidential election. And when he takes up the post, he will put out this fire and will save the Centre and the provinces," Bilawal explained, highlighting the need for a political focus on addressing the challenges faced by the people rather than personal gains.

Bilawal expressed concern about the economic and political crises dividing society, urging politicians and political parties to prioritise the interests of the people. He accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidate of winning against a PPP leader and pledged to gather election complaints from party workers nationwide to address them through appropriate channels.

In a call for unity, Bilawal appealed to all political parties to "stay within the system" and work together for the betterment of the country. He cautioned against divisive tactics based on religion, ethnicity, or sectarianism, stressing the need for a united political front.

Responding to Bilawal's remarks, Ishaq Dar reiterated that the plan to form a government with the PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was still under consideration. Dar noted that the committees of both political parties had engaged in four rounds of meetings but emphasised that nothing had been finalised yet.

While acknowledging the public disclosure of the time-sharing formula by Bilawal, Dar cautioned against revealing more details, stating, "None of the committee members of both parties will make anything public till it isn't final."

In his post on social media platform X, Bilawal reiterated the PPP's reservations over the elections and pledged to take them to appropriate forums.

He called on all political parties to set aside personal interests for the greater good of the people, emphasising the need for unity in the face of immense challenges, Dawn reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor