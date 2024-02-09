Pak forces accused of 'forcibly disappearing' Gold medalist youth in Balochistan

Quetta [Balochistan], February 9 : Pakistani forces reportedly apprehended a youth from Nushki district in Balochistan, relocating him to an undisclosed location, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to accounts, Haroon Baloch, the national gold medalist player from Bolan Taekwondo Institute Nushki, is missing following his detention by Pakistani forces.

A family member of Haroon Baloch confirmed the incident and voiced serious concerns for his life, stating, 'It is noteworthy that enforced disappearances are not uncommon in Balochistan, as a new case is reported every day,' as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the family member added, 'On the other hand, families of Baloch missing persons are protesting against enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings of missing persons in "fake encounters."'

Merely days before this incident of enforced disappearance, the Pakistani forces had allegedly "disappeared" four people after their arrest from the Awaran and Mastung districts of Balochistan, the same news outlet stated in another post.

Similar to Haroon, all four victims at the time were transferred to an undisclosed location. According to that report of the Balochistan Post, two men identified as Majeed (father) and Ajeem (son) were allegedly forcibly detained from the Jhal Chedgi area.

In another incident, the Pakistani forces allegedly arrested Salam Qambarani from Peerandar Awaran and was eventually moved. Just like Haroon another youth named Mohammad Alizai was detained in the Mastung district of Balochistan.

The incidents of enforced disappearances are regularly occurring in Balochistan. In a monthly report on enforced disappearances previously released by The Balochistan Post stated that a total of 32 Baloch individuals had vanished under questionable circumstances, allegedly abducted by the Pakistani security forces, in the month of January alone.

The people of Balochistan have been protesting against atrocities inflicted upon them by the Pakistani regime and the defence forces. Raising the voice of the Baloch people, a prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch urged people to join the campaign and condemn the Pakistani authorities' atrocities in the 'Baloch nation'.

Mahrang Baloch and families of other abducted victims had previously protested by organising a long march. On December 6, 2023, the families of victims and Baloch activists began their march from Balochistan's Turbat towards Islamabad.

However, the Pakistani state and its security forces made an effort to stop the march at different places. This was done by using a variety of tactics, such as roadblocks, harassment, and direct use of force and violence by Police.

After holding a sit-in for over two months outside the National Press Club in Islamabad, the activists decided to return to their homes in Balochistan under the leadership of Mahrang Baloch. The Pakistani government has been accused of employing force against relatives of missing persons and engaging in political vendettas.

