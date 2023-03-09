Pak govt increases tax on selected imported luxury items

Islamabad, March 9 The Pakistani government has increased the sales tax to 25 per cent on selected imported luxury items categories with effect from Thursday, according to a notification by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The decision was reportedly taken as the International Monetary Fund has been urging the Pakistani government to generate its revenue by imposing more taxes, reports Xinhua news agency.

