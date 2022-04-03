Pak govt, PTI leadership to incite violence during vote on no-confidence

Islamabad, April 3 The Pakistan government and PTI leadership have decided to incite violence in Islamabad when the National Assembly (NA) will vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, Geo News reported.

The government and PTI leadership have decided to stop opposition lawmakers from exiting Parliament lodges and entering the lower house, the report said.

Whether they enter the NA or even if they are outside, they will be beaten after the Prime Minister urged the youth and PTI supporters to protest "peacefully".

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan have told the government that they cannot delay the voting on the no-confidence motion as the Constitution does not allow it.

An investigation was conducted in Pakistan and outside, but the agencies have found no evidence of a "threat" that the prime minister has mentioned, Geo News reported.

The premier and PTI lawmakers have accused the US of hatching a "conspiracy" to oust the incumbent government — and claim the Opposition is part of it.

The Prime Minister was asked whether he had any evidence of the threat or not, but till now, he did not provide any,

However, the Prime Minister's House contradicted the report, saying: "The Prime Minister's Office strongly denies the news and strongly condemns such a one-sided propaganda campaign.

"Baseless news is being aired on a media channel regarding the no-confidence motion, according to which the opposition members of the National Assembly will be prevented from reaching the lower house tomorrow (Sunday)."

Khan firmly believes in the democratic process and opposes any unconstitutional move, it added.

