Pak govt slams PTI protest, calls it an attempt to destabilise country

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 14 : The Pakistan government on Monday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's recent protest movement, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters, calling it an attempt to destabilise the country, Geo News reported.

PTI's "Free Imran Khan" movement aims to secure Khan's release from jail, where he has been held since August 2023 on multiple charges.

The remarks comes at a time when Pakistan is recovering from internal and external pressures, including recent setbacks against India during the cross-border tensions.

Pakistan PM's Adviser Rana Sanaullah claims PTI is seeking help from the establishment to return to power, rather than engaging in political dialogue.

"From their media talk, it is clear that they only want to disturb the stability that was achieved after recent India-Pakistan clashes and the success in the government's efforts for economic revival," Sanaullah said while speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan".

Sanaullah stated that the government is willing to hold talks with PTI, but the party's simultaneous protest movement and demand for Khan's release through establishment intervention undermines their intentions.

"If they remain peaceful, then it's fine [as] it's their democratic right [to protest]. But if they take the law into their own hands and attempt to destabilise the country which has been their agenda from the beginning then the law will take its due course," Geo News quoted him as saying.

"If you are serious about talking, then what is the need for this 90-day protest plan and the march towards Lahore?" Sanaullah added.

PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, have vowed to escalate protests across the country, peaking on August 5, two years after Khan's imprisonment.

Gandapur emphasized that Khan is ready to negotiate but with "decision-makers," hinting at Khan's reluctance to engage directly with the current government.

PTI has accused the government of panicking over the protests, with party leaders claiming the government has created a "curfew-like situation" in some areas to prevent demonstrations, reported Geo News.

The protests have led to increased police vigilance, with reports of arrests and clashes between PTI supporters and law enforcement.

PTI's interim chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, criticised the Punjab government for "unleashing fascism" on party members and called for a return to democracy.

