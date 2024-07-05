Pak hospital exchanges sick baby boy with dead girl, family seeks justice

Lahore [Pakistan], July 5 : A disturbing incident unfolded at the Lahore Children's Hospital, where authorities are accused of swapping a "male infant with a dead baby girl," leading the grieving parents to demand justice and legal action against the medical staff, Dawn reported.

According to an official statement, the parents brought in their four-day-old sick baby boy to the hospital for treatment. Tragically, during the course of treatment, doctors declared the infant deceased due to complications and handed over his body to his father, Irfan. The father subsequently took the body to his hometown of Gujranwala for burial.

The situation took a shocking turn when Irfan returned to the hospital with the body of a baby girl, claiming that his son had been brought in for treatment instead of the girl. The hospital authorities were stunned by the accusation and immediately launched an inquiry into the matter. It was later revealed that the baby boy had reportedly gone missing, Dawn reported.

In a formal complaint filed with the Naseerabad police station, Irfan detailed the sequence of events and accused the hospital of substituting his son with the deceased girl's body. He urged the police to file a case against hospital management and the responsible doctors, demanding the recovery of his son.

The Punjab Health Department swiftly responded to the incident, forming an inquiry committee comprising three senior doctors from the Children's Hospital. The committee was tasked with conducting a thorough investigation and submitting a detailed report to uncover the truth.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among the public, highlighting issues of transparency and accountability within the healthcare system. The family's quest for justice continues as they await answers regarding the fate of their baby boy amidst the harrowing ordeal at Lahore's Children's Hospital, as reported by Dawn.

