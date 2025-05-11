'Pak is rogue state, can never be trusted,' Army veterans slam ceasefire violations

New Delhi, May 11 In the wake of ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Indian Army veterans, Retired Lt Col Anil Bhatt and Major General P.K. Sehgal, have come down heavily on Islamabad’s aggression, saying Pakistan is a rogue state which can never be trusted.

Lt Col Anil Bhatt (Retd) sharply criticised Pakistan’s repeated breaches of the ceasefire agreement and likened its behaviour to that of a “rogue nation.”

He remarked, “They have been caught lying so many times. And secondly, it’s often said, though I hesitate to use the phrase, that it’s like a dog’s tail, which can never be straightened. This reflects the behaviour of the entire rogue state. In English, such a country is called a 'rogue state.' Just like a crooked dog’s tail remains crooked, their behaviour doesn’t change.”

Highlighting India’s robust countermeasures, he added, “We destroyed nine Pakistan-based terrorist bases, and then they started attacking us. We retaliated strongly and showcased the capabilities of our air defence. Pakistan never intended to accept the ceasefire. They attempt to initiate war. They are destroyed, and their army chief wants another term. When their situation collapses, they start fighting.”

Major General P.K. Sehgal (Retd) echoed similar sentiments and pointed to a significant transformation in India’s approach under the current leadership.

“This is the first time in the country that such justice has been served. Previously, under the old UPA leadership, there was indecisiveness, wavering leadership, and no political will. But now, there is a clear political will. The entire country was not united before, but today the entire nation is united, both in Kashmir and across the country,” he said.

On the ceasefire breach, Maj Gen Sehgal revealed, “Yesterday evening, their DGMO spoke with India’s DGMO around 3:35 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the ceasefire had come into effect. However, within just 3 hours, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Srinagar, Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Drones were spotted in the Srinagar region, and four of them were shot down. Pakistan has clearly and blatantly violated the ceasefire.”

He added that India’s new stance marks a paradigm shift. "India has firmly declared that any conspiracy or incident originating from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war. Just as we responded forcefully to the incident in Pahalgam, India will take strong and decisive action.”

Describing the recent military response, Maj Gen Sehgal said, “This entire operation lasted approximately 100 hours, during which India decisively defeated Pakistan. Almost all of Pakistan’s major airways in Punjab province, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and Sindh were destroyed. Additionally, their air defence infrastructure was completely bypassed.”

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire by India and Pakistan, there was a violation by the Pakistan Army on Saturday evening in Akhnoor, Mendhar, R.S. Pura, Chamb, Bhimber and Gurez sectors, while loud blasts were also heard in Srinagar.

