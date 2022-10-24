Pak journo Arshad Sharif dies by accident in Kenya

Pakistan Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif has lost his life in an accident in Kenya's capital of Nairobi, media reports said citing family sources and colleagues.

The Journalist community in Pakistan are flooding social media to express their grief after the death of famous Pakistan TV show host Arshad Sharif. Sharif's family sources and colleagues have confirmed the death of a journalist in an accident in Nairobi, while no further details have been provided about the incident yet, reported The New International quoting Geo News.

The local police of Kenya started the investigation into the matter, sources added. Sharif was previously associated with Pakistan TV Channel ARY News. He had flown to Dubai after resigning from the channel.

Moreover, Arshad Sharif was also spotted in London a few days back after arriving from Dubai. Condolences started pouring in from across the country after the news of the journo's death broke out.

PML-N leader Hina Pervaiz Butt also extended her heartfelt condolences on the demise of the journalist. PTI leader Ali Zaidi and Salman Iqbal, the owner of the ARY Group also expressed their grief on Sharif's death.

( With inputs from ANI )

