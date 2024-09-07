Pak: Karachi police suspends 18 cops over social media usage

Karachi [Pakistan], September 7 : The Karachi police suspended 12 more officers for using social media platforms during duty hours, bringing the count of suspended officers to 18, according to Pakistan-based ARY News.

Additional Inspector General Karachi suspended nine men and three women for violating the police protocols on Friday. Six officers were suspended a day before, as per ARY News report.

Inspector General Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, issued orders to Additional Inspector General Karachi, Zonal Deputy Inspector Generals, and Senior Superintendents of Police to take swift action against police personnel recording and uploading videos on the social media platform TikTok during duty hours, ARY News reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho suspended six police officials, including two women, for using TikTok while in uniform during duty hours.

As per the ARY News report, the officials were given suspension orders after they were found recording and uploading videos on social media platforms during duty hours.

The Inspector General Sindh ordered an immediate departmental and legal action against the officers found involved in creating inappropriate videos for social media including double meaning voice-overs, playback songs, and vulgar videos in police uniforms.

IG Sindh said that any non-compliance of the order through such content would face immediate disciplinary and legal action. He also warned that officers are prohibited from uploading videos in uniform on any platform, with strict penalties for those who fail to comply, the report stated.

The action came under the police department's effort to maintain 'discipline' and prevent misconduct among officers, particularly when it involves the misuse of social media during duty hours.

The Karachi Police are taking a firm stance against any activities that compromise the professionalism expected from its personnel, ARY News stated.

