Pak lawmakers accuses Shehbaz Sharif-led govt of using coercive tactics to get constitutional amendments approved

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 18 : Pak opposition lawmakers accused Shehbaz Sharif-led govt of using coercive tactics to get constitutional amendments approved. They raised concerns over the harassment and disappearance of their colleagues during separate sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate.

They warned the government against using such heavy-handed tactics to secure votes for the proposed constitutional amendment package. Several treasury members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and senators also supported the opposition's stance, especially regarding the raid on the lodge of Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Mengal, The Express Tribune reported.

Omar Ayub Khan, leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, has claimed that lawmakers from the Opposition are being offered up to Rs1 billion by the government to shift loyalties as it seeks to get constitutional amendments approved from the Parliament House.

"Isn't this a matter of shame? Is democracy here for sale?" the opposition leader questioned during a debate on the proposed amendments in the National Assembly.

The NA, on Thursday, kicked off a debate on the proposed constitutional amendments on a motion moved by PPP lawmaker Naveed Qamar, repoered Geo News.

Interestingly, the House has started the debate even before the draft was tabled.

"It is better to open the floor for a debate so that proposals be made part of the consensus document," Naveed said, adding that it would be the right approach for good. It was decided at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee to initiate discussion on judicial reforms.

Meanwhile, the members of the Imran Khan-founded party have accused the Shehbaz Sharif-led government of using coercive tactics to vote in its favour, backing the 26th Constitutional Amendment before it is likely to be tabled in the parliament, reported Geo News.

They also accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of pressing for the establishment of a constitutional court. Omar also claimed that the government had not been able to complete the required numbers for the passage of the constitutional amendment.

Alleging that PTI leaders and their families were being harassed to secure their support, he said that last night, the wife of party's leader Zain Qureshi was arrested from her house. Miqdad Ali disappeared while travelling to Islamabad while Riaz Fatyana's son was also "disappeared" twice.

The family members of PTI parliamentarians including children were tortured and harassed, he said and added that the interior minister should come here and inform whether it was being done by him or some other people, reported Geo News.

Omar questioned as to why the government was in a hurry to get the constitutional amendments bill passed as it took nine to 10 months to reach a consensus on the 18th Amendment.

ANP Senator Umar Farooq from Balochistan added that lawmakers were being harassed to secure their votes, warning that such actions could lead to an unmanageable situation. ANP parliamentary leader Aimal Wali Khan also brought up the siege of Akhtar Mengal's home.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the parliamentary leader of the ruling PML-N, condemned the siege, stating, "What happened is shameful. It cannot be supported, neither in the past nor now."

Senator Ali Zafar from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) mentioned that only three members of his party attended the session due to concerns that lawmakers might be "kidnapped" to pressure them into voting for the constitutional amendment.

Meanwhile, during the National Assembly session chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, MNAs brought up the harassment of lawmakers' families and called for an investigation into the disappearances of PTI and PPP members.

Opposition Leader Umar Ayub accused the government of orchestrating the forced disappearances of lawmakers. He claimed that opposition members were being kidnapped when the numbers for the constitutional amendment were insufficient. He questioned the rationale for establishing a constitutional court, highlighting that there are over 60,000 pending cases while the court is meant to handle only 148. He also criticised the government for rushing the amendment package, The Express Tribune reported.

Syed Ali Musa Gilani from the PPP condemned the harassment of PTI leader Zain Qureshi's wife and demanded an investigation into the incident. He remarked, "If this happens to the families of our members, we must reconsider our involvement in this system."

Former Speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser also voiced concerns about potential hidden motives behind the constitutional amendments. "Members are attacked in parliament, and there is currently a crackdown on our parliamentarians," he stated.

