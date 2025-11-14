Pak: Lawyers call resignations a "dark day" as 27th constitutional amendment sparks alarms over judicial independence

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 : Lawyers and politicians have expressed their sorrow over the resignations of two Supreme Court justices following the approval of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, calling it a "dark day" in the nation's judicial history, as reported by Dawn.

The justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah had previously urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi in their respective letters to convene a full court assembly and judicial conference to discuss the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

In his resignation letter, Justice Shah remarked that "remaining in position would not only signify silent acceptance of a constitutional injustice, but would also imply continuing to serve in a court whose constitutional authority has been stifled," while Justice Minallah expressed his disappointment that the Constitution he vowed to protect was "no longer intact."

Lawyer Mirza Moiz Baig stated that today signifies the "darkest day" in judicial history. "The Supreme Court has not only lost two of its finest jurists, but the passage of this amendment signifies the total ruin of the judiciary," he mentioned while talking to Dawn.

"Regrettably, the dismantling of the judiciary has, as has often been the case in our past, been led by those who were meant to safeguard it."

In a similar vein, Barrister Rida Hosain remarked, "Today is an incredibly dark moment for Pakistan. The resignation of independent judges occurs as the Supreme Court's constitutional authority has been eliminated, and the executive has taken control of the courts," as per the Dawn report.

She emphasised that these resignations represent a "significant loss" for Pakistan's justice system and signify "another tragic chapter" in its constitutional evolution.

Lawyer Ayman Zafar noted that the resignations demonstrate a principled stance against "what can only be described as a decline of judicial independence under the pretence of constitutional reform," as highlighted by the Dawn report.

She remarked that the nation has experienced "many dark days" in the legal landscape over recent years, each presenting its unique challenges.

Zafar further mentioned that the amendment separated the institution from its role as an equal branch of the government, "placing it under the influence of the legislative and executive powers," as noted in the Dawn report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor