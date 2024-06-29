Pak: National Accountability Bureau challenges Imran Khan's bail in NCA scandal

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 : Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's bail in the National Crime Agency (NCA) scandal worth 190 million pounds, reported ARY News.

The NAB Chairman moved the Pakistan Supreme Court against the verdict of the Islamabad High Court granting bail to the PTI founder.

The graft-buster body chief said that the high court 'neglected' the facts while granting bail to the former prime minister in the 190 million pound National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement case.

Moreover, the SC has pleaded to overturn the verdict of the IHC.

Earlier in May, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan in the 190 million pound National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, reserved the verdict a day ago after the arguments were completed.

The IHC, in its short order, ordered the authorities to release the PTI founder against the surety bond of Rs 1 million.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched an investigation against Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer, according to ARY News.

According to the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion to 190 million pounds at the time, sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

In December 2023, the NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran Khan and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor