Pak: Passenger with fake Japan visa offloaded at Karachi airport

Karachi [Pakistan], December 3 : A passenger was prevented from boarding an overseas flight at Karachi airport on Sunday as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) uncovered fake travel documents, ARY News reported.

The FIA-Immigration took action against Tauseef Ahmed, offloading him due to the presence of a counterfeit Japan visa on his passport. FIA officials stated, "The accused has been transferred to the FIA's anti-human trafficking cell Karachi for investigation."

In a separate incident earlier on the same day, nine individuals suspected of being beggars and disguised as Umrah pilgrims were offloaded at Multan airport before their flight to Saudi Arabia, according to ARY News.

The FIA Immigration arrested the alleged beggars from a Saudi Arabia-bound flight departing from Multan International airport. The group, consisting of six women and two men, failed to disclose hotel bookings for their stay in Saudi Arabia.

The arrested individuals have been moved to the FIA's anti-human trafficking cell for further investigation. The FIA spokesperson highlighted that strict monitoring of passengers is ongoing to dismantle begging gangs, ARY News reported.

Earlier on November 5, two people were arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration at the Karachi airport after forged travel documents were found, ARY News reported.

"The accused went to Saudi Arabia for the Umra pilgrimage," Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said.

"They tried to travel to Bosnia on fake documents," it added.

The agency stated that the two people arrived in Pakistan by international flight.

"Arrested men Zain ul Abideen and Mohammad Akhtar arrived in Pakistan by international flight," the FIA said, according to ARY News.

According to FIA sources, the suspects were also involved in passport tampering and tore papers stamped with fictitious visas.

"They had got the visa from an agent based in Saudi Arabia," FIA highlighted, adding, "During search the FIA found two air tickets of Bosnia from mobile phones of the accused."

"The two suspects have been shifted to the FIA's anti-human trafficking circle, Karachi for further investigation," FIA officials stated, as per an ARY News report.

