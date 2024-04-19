Pak: Pishin District Commissioner urges JUI-F to postpone public gathering in Quetta amid "threat alert"

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 19 : The Pishin district government in Pakistan urged the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to postpone a public gathering in Quetta scheduled for Saturday, amid a 'threat alert' issued by the law enforcement agencies, reported ARY News.

JUI-F was all prepared to hold a public gathering tomorrow, which would also be attended by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

However, unidentified terrorists want to target the JUI-F public gathering, the District Commissioner said in an official handout.

They further added that JUI-F provincial chief Maulana Abdul Wasay was also informed about the threat alert, ARY News reported.

In the official handout, the district government maintained that the recent wave of terrorism could not be ruled out.

The deputy commissioner recalled the Pishin blast on February 7, a day before elections, that killed 17 people and the killing of a Levies personnel last month, adding that it was also a terrorist attack.

The blast took place outside the political office of independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar in Pishin's Khanozai area.

"It is requested to kindly postpone the public gathering/jalsa at Pishin district on April 20, keeping in view the threat alerts," it added.

Last year, at least 42 people were killed and more than 111 injured in a bomb blast that took place in Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district during the Workers' Convention of JUI-F.

Three Pakistan Army helicopters took part in the rescue mission and 10 were severely injured and later shifted to Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced it would stage a nationwide protest movement and hold a series of rallies across the country against alleged rigging in the Pakistan general elections held on February 8, The News International reported.

PTI founder Imran Khan and party leader Asad Qaiser said that the first rally would be held in Pishin district as part of the protest movement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor