Pak police personnel absent from duties during Imran Khan party's protest to face legal action

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 4 : Legal action has been initiated against the Islamabad police personnel, who were not present on duty during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad in November, The News International reported.

On the orders of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, the AIG Establishment of federal capital has issued a circular to take disciplinary action against security personnel who were not present on duties.

An order has been issued to initiate action within two days against the officials who were not present on duty on the days of PTI protest from November 23 to November 26.

The police personnel who were not absent from duty can also face severe punishment with dismissal from service. All DIGs/AIGs have been directed to give lists of absent officials and details of disciplinary action against them, according to The News International report.

On November 13, Khan had called for nationwide protests on November 24, demanding the restoration of PTI's electoral mandate, the release of party members detained by the government, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment, which he claimed was consolidating a "dictatorial regime."

These calls culminated in clashes across Islamabad, with the party's leadership retreating from the Red Zone by the early hours of November 27. The protests, which spanned three days, resulted in the loss of six lives, including a policeman and three Rangers officials who were fatally struck by a speeding vehicle, according to officials and hospital sources, Dawn reported.

Both PTI and government officials have issued conflicting claims regarding deaths allegedly caused by law enforcement action during the protests. The turmoil led to a large-scale crackdown on PTI members, with numerous arrests and multiple cases registered, including one filed at the Kohsar Police Station on November 26 by Station House Officer Muhammad Imran.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor