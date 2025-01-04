Pak: Polish mother seeks custody of child 'deceptively' brought by Pakistani man

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 4 : A Polish woman filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking custody of her child from her Pakistani husband, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the petition, Adeel Khan, a resident of Sindh, allegedly brought their Polish national daughter to Pakistan in 2022, ARY News reported.

Anna Monika Wajsk in her petition, stated that her husband Adeel Khan brought the girl to Pakistan deceptively without her permission.

Islamabad High Court ordered the interior secretary to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to trace the child and her father with the help of Sindh IG police and the home department.

Islamabad HC directed the JIT members to trace the location of Adeel Khan by getting his family tree information from National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Additionally, the court ordered authorities to add the names of Adeel Khan and his daughter to the Exit Control List (ECL) and blacklist to stop them leaving the country.

Islamabad HC said that according to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Adeel Khan last time landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on December 18, which showed that he is still in the country.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 21.

Earlier on December 27, 2022, the Islamabad HC gave two Polish mothers custody of two children from their ex-husband from Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The Islamabad HC's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard a petition filed by two Polish women married to a Pakistan man namely Saleem Muhammad - a resident of Sialkot.

The high court directed Saleem Muhammad to hand over his son and daughter to their Polish mothers after hearing arguments in the child custody case.

The children's father told Islamabad HC judge that he brought the children to Pakistan with the consent of their mothers, adding that his relationship with his ex-wives had worsened due to religious beliefs as his wives used to take his children to the church, according to ARY News.

